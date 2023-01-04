The Gauteng Education Department says they’re still working on finding placements at schools for about 2 000 learners in Grades one and eight for the 2023 academic year.

Parents had to apply online for spaces at schools. The department says that about 5 000 applications were received during the late registration period which they opened on the 20th of December last year.

Inland schools, including in Gauteng, will re-open next Wednesday.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, says, “We are working closely with the schools to increase capacity as they receive mobile units. Those that are building will also be monitored very closely and they can assist the department to increase capacity. And we are working tirelessly to respond to all the appeals that have been lodged with the department we are finalising that in due course.”

