The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape has called on its members to develop a clear proposal to protect state-owned entities from privatisation.

The proposal has been supported by alliance partners such as the African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party as well as the South African Students Congress (Sasco), which held May Day celebrations at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Monday.

Cosatu National Treasurer, Freda Oosthuysen, delivered the keynote address, saying workers are the engine for driving the economy forward.

“The working class is the pillar of the economy and the engine room of the economy and if the engine room is not well oiled and taken care of and maintained well and that is where the bargaining also comes in the engine will fall apart and the economy will fall apart.”

In the report below, Cosatu May Day celebrations at the University of the Western Cape:

Speaking at the rally, ANC NEC member, Barbara Creecy, has called for a rebuilding of the ANC, Cosatu and SACP tripartite alliance into a stronger movement.

“Part of this process of rebuilding will need to do is to recognise the independence of each member of the alliance but at the same time, recognise our strength and our significance when we work together for the good of the country.”

In Bethlehem, Free State, on Monday, Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi said workers cannot afford to be divided when they are under siege, adding that only a strengthened alliance will be able to defy the odds at next year’s General elections.

“We must go to elections in 2024 our most difficult elections since 1994 united and determined to defend the many gains that workers have won since 1994. We must go to the elections committed to tackle the failures and setbacks geared to accelerate the struggles to improve the lives of the poor and ready to deliver a resounding victory for the alliance.”