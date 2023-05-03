Londoners got the chance to ride like King Charles on Wednesday, when a replica of the coach used for royal coronations popped up in a south London park.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance on Saturday, after he became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September.

Those lucky enough to secure a spot on the 20 minute ride said the coach had even managed to replicate the famously “bumpy” feel of the real thing.

The coach was made available by Uber, whose UK manager said the company had done everything it could to make the coach as close a replica as possible.

“It’s an opportunity for a lot of people to become King Charles III or the Queen Consort at least for a few minutes,” said Andrew Brem, the general manager of Uber UK.