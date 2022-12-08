The Constitutional Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s application to have prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from his arms deal corruption trial.

This means that the trial may go ahead. The ConCourt’s decision was unanimous.

Private prosecution

Meanwhile, the Helen Suzman Foundation has made its submissions in its application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal to be admitted as amicus curiae or “friend of the court’ in the matter between Zuma and Advocate Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

The South African National Editors’ Forum, the Campaign for Free Expression and Media Monitoring Africa have also made similar applications.

Zuma earlier this year, instituted a private prosecution against Downer and Maughan for allegedly making public his medical records.

Addressing the court on on behalf of the Foundation, Advocate Kate Hofmeyr argued that private prosecution raises an important issue for the rule of law.

“We say as the Helen Suzman Foundation, we will make a unique contribution to that case. We are going to submit to the court in due course that on the basis on the initiating document it can be determine that Zuma pursues this prosecution for extraneous purposes to use the machinery of prosecution to get a public trial in a court room which he will cross-exam witnesses who have absolutely nothing to do with the charge he brings against Downer.”

Part of the court proceedings below: