With over 18 000 runners expected to line up for the 96th Comrades Marathon this Sunday, the hospitality industry in Pietermaritzburg is all smiles.

Runners from across the country have opted for an overnight stay in the capital city to ensure they are on time at the start.

One of these establishments, Hudson Haven, says they are fully booked.

Owner Adele Hudson says some runners secured their accommodation the day the race date was announced…

“I must say for the last five to six years, every year I get booked out once the race is finished from the previous year, once the date is set for the next year, the rooms get booked for three, four nights. We get good people coming from all over the world to support us and we as BnBs, we really need that. It is lovely to see everybody and their action, the atmosphere the game that everybody is got is lovely.”