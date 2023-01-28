The Comrades Marathon Association haslopened entries for this year’s marathon due to popular demand from runners in South Africa and around the world.

The Comrades Marathon is the world’s largest and oldest ultra-marathon race.

This year’s down run takes place on June 11, starting in Pietermaritzburg.

According to the Comrades Marathon Association’s Delaine Cools, the window period was a short one.

“We had many requests from long-standing runs to please allow them to secure an entry into the race this coming June. The entry process will be for three days or as soon as a number of spots have been taken up.”

Share article