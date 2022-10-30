Seven people were killed in a collision between a taxi and a bakkie in Estcourt in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening. Authorities say the vehicles caught fire on impact.

The provincial Transport Department’s spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, says police are investigating cases of culpable homicide.

“It is believed that the minibus-taxi was travelling from Estcourt to Wembezi Township. Currently, the multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies is busy with the forensic investigation to establish what was the cause of the accident.”

He says, “The MEC is of the view that the accident occurred during transport month, October, where we will give feedback to the public on the performance of our campaigns in terms of road safety and traffic law enforcement.”