The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (COGTA) will host a two-day summit which aims to improve the performance of local government.

The summit, which will start on Tuesday, will be held in Boksburg east of Johannesburg.

📌 Local Government Summit 🗓 : 27 – 28 September 2022 📍: Birchwood Hotel & Conference Centre, Boksburg, Gauteng pic.twitter.com/t8quKLXgnp — CoGTA (@GDCoGTA) September 26, 2022

It will bring together local officials, traditional leaders, academics, representatives of civil society organisations and funding institutions.

Topics that will be discussed will include governance and administration, service delivery and local economic development.

COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the gathering forms part of government’s review of local authorities.

“We are looking at local government and we are saying we are looking at a 21-year review of local government because it is important to review things as you go along so that you can see what works and what does not work, what needs to be strengthened; and that review cannot only be done by government.”

“We have also invited lots of other people to say what are their experiences…you can also make your input to say this is my experience of local government and I think this works this doesn’t because you must keep on changing and improving,” adds Dlamini-Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the 2 500 delegates on Wednesday.