Two hospitals in Gauteng owe City Power a combined R32 million

City Power in Johannesburg says they are continuing with collecting revenue from businesses and domestic customers.

The revenue protection team is targeting defaulting businesses and others.

City Power says they will pay special visits to essential customers including the Helen Joseph Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital as they owe a combined R32 million.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena says, ”This week our cut off operations across the City of Joburg are aimed at basically sending a strong message to all the defaulters that City Power will not tolerate any nonpayment of services. It is also an opportunity for City Power to recover the revenue it needs to basically continue to provide essential services to the city’s residents and ensure that we conduct much needed maintenance on the needed infrastructure.”

