Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Health says it will be taking over seven clinics that are currently administered by the City of Cape Town.

City services that will be integrated include child health immunisations, women’s health, cervical smears, family planning, basic antenatal care (BANC), treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), TB and HIV screening and testing, as well as patient management. Several facilities offered adult curative services including pharmacy services.

Department spokesperson, Shimoney Regter, says by integrating services at the clinics, they will be able to provide a more holistic and integrated healthcare package in line with the Provincial Department’s Healthcare 2030 plan which aims to streamline the patient journey, create a person-centred approach, and improve the quality of healthcare.

The City clinics which will now fall under the care of the province include Bellville South, Goodwood, Parow, Ravensmead, Durbanville, Scottsdene and Fisantekraal.

In a statement to the media, Western Cape Health assured communities affected by that healthcare services will continue to be available in the same buildings but under the management of the province’s health department.

“City patient folders will be handed over to the Provincial Government healthcare facilities and support will be provided by City Health staff for the smooth handover of TB and HIV clients and their healthcare management, including clients receiving care for child and women’s health services.” Wrote the Department. –Additional reporting by Lynne Arendse