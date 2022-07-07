The City of Tshwane says it is conducting quality maintenance at all its municipal clinics. The City’s Health Department says the drive will see improvements at 24 of its clinics, and enable staff to provide quality services to communities.
City of Tshwane spokesperson Sipho Stuurman says, “Many of our clinics are outdated, and it is, therefore, most vital to create a conducive environment for health workers to perform their duties. Accordingly, it is necessary that we ensure that there is continuous maintenance and upgrades of our municipal clinics. To date, more than R3,4 million has been spent on maintenance work at the clinics in Rooihuiskraal, Laudium, Phahameng, Rosslyn, Lotus Gardens Olievenhoutbosch and Mamelodi.”
