The Western Cape Department of Health says it will be taking over seven clinics that are currently administered by the City of Cape Town from Friday, 1 July 2022.

City services which will be integrated include child health immunisations, women’s health, cervical smears, family planning, basic antenatal care (BANC), treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), TB and HIV screening and testing, as well as patient management. Several facilities offered adult curative services including pharmacy services.

Department spokesperson, Shimoney Regter, says by integrating services at the clinics, they will be able to provide a more holistic and integrated healthcare package in line with the Provincial Department’s Healthcare 2030 plan which aims to streamline the patient journey, create a person-centred approach, and improve the quality of healthcare.

The City clinics which will now fall under the care of the province include Bellville South, Goodwood, Parow, Ravensmead, Durbanville, Scottsdene and Fisantekraal.

In a statement to the media the Western Cape Government Health assured affected communities affected by that healthcare services will continue to be available in the same buildings but under management of the province’s health department.

“City patient folders will be handed over to the Provincial Government healthcare facilities and support will be provided by City Health staff for the smooth handover of TB and HIV clients and their healthcare management, including clients receiving care for child and women’s health services.” Wrote the Department.

Dawn Marcus, deputy-chairperson for the Elsies River health committee cluster has welcomed the decision and says that this integration will result in residents having access to more services at their facility.

The integrated healthcare services will operate from Monday to Friday, 07:00 to 16:00. The facilities will be closed over weekends and on public holidays.