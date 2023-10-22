City of Tshwane says bus services will resume operations on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The City of Tshwane says the A Re Yeng and Tshwane Bus Services will resume operations from Monday. The city says it will be working with the SAPS, Tshwane Metro police, Crime Intelligence and private security to oversee efficient running of the bus services to ensure the safety of commuters, bus operators and the City’s transport infrastructure.

Bus operations have been disrupted on numerous occasions which the city has blamed on the illegal municipal worker’s strike.

Tshwane Roads and Transport MMC Katlego Mathebe says commuters will not lose any points or credits as their connector cards only deduct when they take a ride.

“It must further be made clear that anyone engaging in any acts of violence, threats, and intimidation against those that are committed to carry out their duties, will be in contempt of the permanent court order and will be viewed as a furtherance of an illegal strike,” says Mathebe.

Video: Tshwane bus services are withdrawn as attacks on City workers continue: