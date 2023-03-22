The election of a mayor in the City of Tshwane has been adjourned yet again. Speaker Mncwedi Mncedi Ndzwanana says he is continuing to seek legal advice over the status of COPE councillor Justice Sefanyetso.

Sefanyetso, who is a replacement councillor for disgraced former Speaker and Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela, is alleged to have two identity numbers and a criminal record. But the party is divided on the matter with the national leadership wanting him out while the regional leadership wants him in and disputes the allegations.

Council collapsed during the election of a mayor last week after the DA did not return after a break.

Ndzwanana says he won’t allow political issues to affect council business.

“I’m doing this because if I allow political issues in this council and people emerging then we won’t be able to control and proceed with the business of the day. And on those bases, I’m going to continue seeking legal advice,” says Ndzwanana.

