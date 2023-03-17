The City of Tshwane’s Council meeting has been adjourned once again for the Speaker to seek legal advice. It will resume at 7 pm on Friday.

Battle for new Tshwane mayor continues:

The sitting resumed briefly after adjourning for two hours. Councillors in Tshwane are due to elect a new mayor on Friday but the sitting has been marred by delays.

ActionSA fired three of its councillors leaving the multi-party coalition with fewer seats. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has raised concerns over allegations that COPE’s new PR Councillor has two ID numbers.

The DA called for the sitting to be postponed until Wednesday. However, the Speaker of the Council Mncedi Ndzwanana dismissed the request.