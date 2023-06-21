The City of Tshwane has attributed the recent mosquito infestation in some areas in Winterveldt, to climate change challenges.

The City’s Health MMC Rina Marx says they received several complaints from residents.

She says the area has a wetland, which could also be exacerbating the problem.

Marx says a team has been set up in her department to address the problem.

“There’s a huge climate change as well, because the water temperatures are higher this time of the year than they used to be. So, this encourages these mosquitoes to lay their eggs, and the lavas are there in the water waiting for the right temperature to come out. The municipal health services of the department have commenced investigations to determine the extent of the infestation- this included sampling already. So, we have created a whole team that can go out and investigate. I’m going there myself tomorrow morning just to see the extent of this problem.”