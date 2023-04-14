The City of Cape Town says it is deploying all resources to lessen a chance of possible retaliation attacks following days of gun violence and gang warfare on the Cape Flats.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says the increased deployment of law enforcement members and other measures recently, has already proved successful but gun violence and gang warfare are, however, still rife.

Smith says illegal weapons and ammunition are being confiscated on a daily basis in local communities.

Earlier this week eight people in total were killed in separate attacks in Ocean View and Philippi East.

VIDEO | Ocean View residents call for an end to gun and gang violence: