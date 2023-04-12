Cape Town police say six men have been shot dead in Ocean View by unknown gunmen.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says a vehicle had apparently pulled up in front of a house in Neptune Lane and the occupants went inside the house and began shooting at people.

Potelwa says five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were killed at the scene, and a sixth victim succumbed to his wounds on the way to hospital.

The Anti-Gang Unit and crime scene experts are on the scene. Police say the motive for the mass shooting is suspected to be gang related.

