The City of Cape Town is planning a R107-million injection towards refurbishing the 180-megawatt Steenbras Dam hydro-electricity facility.
The city says that the work will be carried out over the next few years.
Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Beverly van Reenen, says that on completion, the Steenbras Dam project could protect Cape Town residents from up to four stages of power cuts.
City of Cape Town on a mission to end load shedding:
The Western Cape Government early this month said that hydro-energy to both generate electricity and for use in long-term energy storage is part of its Integrated Resource Plan.
The capabilities of the Steenbras Dam Hydro Pump featured prominently at its weekly online update on the energy crises.
The Steenbras Dam is described as Cape Town’s secret weapon to combat load shedding.
The dam sits atop a mountain which allows water to flow down through the hydro-electric turbines that in turn generate electricity.