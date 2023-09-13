“This multi-year contract for the provision of professional services comprises some R107 million to enable the refurbishment of this valuable Cape Town asset that is protecting customers from up to two stages of load shedding where possible.”

Van Reenen adds: “This is especially important as we are in stage six realm again. We continue to roll-out plans to ensure that we can in the next two years provide load shedding protection of up to four stages where feasible while focusing on proper maintenance and investment in our infrastructure for reliable service delivery.”

City of Cape Town on a mission to end load shedding: