Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel says the Constitution should be amended to hold those in power accountable for South Africa’s failures. Manuel says the lack of South Africans voices are evident in the laws of the country. He was speaking during the United Democratic Front’s 40th Anniversary in Kimberley.

Founding members of the UDF were on a campaign trail in the Diamond City. This in an effort to revive the spirit of hope and activism.

Manuel says activism should be instilled to hold those in power to account.

“What we are seeing now is the quality of life has not improved but if you look at the Constitution and if you look at the rights that are vested not only in the Constitution but if lot of laws, we need citizens to be active in their lives to hold public representatives accountable. Go in municipalities, issues of neglect must be raised continuously by communities,” says Manuel.

The UDF’s mission in the 80s was to mobilise people and organisations against apartheid injustice. The UDF provincial coordinator Willian Steenkamp has expressed concern about the current political and socio-economic situation in the country.

“There are serious failures, serious lack of serious delivery,” says Steenkamp.

On the other hand, Northern Cape citizens Msinga Maribe and Lebogang Lebenya welcome UDF’s campaign to revive communities.

“I have to go back and give a feedback,” says Maribe.

“UDF is going to revive the ANC because the ANC is failing us,” says Lebenya.

Following a number of campaigns in various communities, the UDF says it’s now all boots on the ground moving forward.

