As part of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) upcoming 40th anniversary next month, stalwarts across the country are engaging with various sectors of society in an attempt to revive the spirit of activism as seen in the 80s.

Communities are urged to become more involved in finding solutions to challenges faced by all South Africans.

Active citizenry is encouraged in finding solutions to the current lack of services, accountability by political leaders and social ills.

“The first section talks about human dignity. We must achieve this right so that every human being shall not be sleeping on the streets in cold weather. People should not be dying of waterborne disease, people should not be having no jobs.”

Another says, “The is no more cohesion, no more working together that is what is missed. That is why everybody can come and divide us because we are not united so the UDF will be able to embrace everybody and we talk with one voice irrespective of which organisation you come from .”

VIDEO | 40 years since establishment of the United Democratic Front: