Two years after starting a sustainable vegetable garden to support the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Phoenix Child Welfare, north of Durban, is reaping the fruits of its labour.

With thousands of kilograms of vegetables including tomatoes and cabbages harvested and sold, the organisation has managed to grow its footprint in the community.

The organisation’s vice president Muni Kooblal says they have also started a seed bank to enable residents to start their own gardens.

“We launched a seed bank to ensure we share seeds with the community. In phase one of this project, we harvested 2 000kg of tomatoes which we sold for R20 000. The important thing about this tomato project is that it not only provided tomatoes for our facility, but it helped the small SMMEs to buy it from us and sell it to make a small profit.”