Change Starts Now launches its charter ahead of elections

Change Starts Now leader Roger Jardine has promised voters that the new political movement will tackle unemployment, fight crime and ensure that there are sufficient healthcare facilities for South Africans. The party is launching its charter today ahead of the national elections later this year.

Jardine says Change Starts Now has heard the cries of the people of Kilptown who are battling socio-economic ills.

Jardine says, “And I am here to say, we hear you, we see you. This is a community like so many in the country that grapples with high unemployment, inadequate housing, insufficient access to basic services such as clean water, electricity and sanitation and limited educational and healthcare facilities.”

“One community member from Eldorado Park told us that the absence of a healthcare facility in the surrounding area is a problem. We also spoke about the high crime rates,” Jardine adds.

