Cape Town Spurs ease their relegation worries

Bottom of the DSTV Premiership side Cape Town Spurs have eased their relegation worries. The Urban Warriors registered their second win in a row after beating TS Galaxy 2-nil. The gap between Spurs and 15th placed Galaxy has now been reduced to a mere three points.

Spurs will go into their next match away to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday evening high in confidence after collecting six points in their last two matches.

DSTV Premiership strugglers Cape Town Spurs were looking for their second win in a row in the league after they registered an unexpected victory against Amazulu F.C. a fortnight ago. Spurs have collected a mere seven points after 17 matches so far this season.

The Cape Town based club has been languishing at the bottom of the log since gaining promotion into top flight football. They came up against TS Galaxy a side that is aiming to finish in the top eight bracket this season.

The 7th placed Rockets were also looking for their second win in a row and maintain their good momentum after winning four of their last five matches. The homeside showed their intentions clearly from the first whistle. It came as no surprise when Ashley Cupido broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after a defensive blunder.

Luvuyo Phewa was denied by the Galaxy keeper in the 20th minute. Katleho Maphathe made it 2-nil for Spurs seven minutes later.

Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic made three changes in the first half, also introducing dangerman Samir Nurkovic upfront. There was a yellow card shown to each bench as tempers flared late in the first half. It was 2-nil at half-time.

Trying to claw their way back into the match Galaxy made their fourth change at the beginning of the second half. There was controversy when referee Thabo Mkhabela awarded Galaxy a penalty in the 60th minute. But Mkhabela changed his decision after consulting with his assistant referee, but instead, Nurkovic was booked for simulation.

Spurs keeper Neil Boshoff produced a save to deny Galaxy thirteen minutes from time. With Spurs visiting Orlando Pirates in their next match on Wednesday, TS Galaxy will host log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on the same evening.

