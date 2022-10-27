The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is set to return in 2023 after a three-year hiatus.

South Africa’s much-loved jazz festival could not take place due to COVID-19 restrictions in the past three years.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) will host the event in March 2023 and is set to boast three stages hosting more than 21 star-studded music performances.

One of the performers, legendary Afro Jazz singer Judith Sephuma, says she is excited to return to the stage.

Sephuma says, “This festival holds a very special place in my heart and it will be the 21st staging of this event. Guess what? Yours truly will be performing and I cannot wait to see you there.”

Cape Town International Jazz Festival is BACK 🎺 Happening on 17 and 18 March 2023, #Africasgrandestgathering is better than EVER ✨ Purchase your tickets now at > https://t.co/lN5Db9lkfF #ctjazzfest #CTIJF #africasgrandestgathering #judithsephuma pic.twitter.com/bQ0GIeIr2K — CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) October 27, 2022

The three stages are Rosies which jazz purists will appreciate for the exceptional audio quality of the acoustics complementing the performers’ sound. Kippies retains its position in the main hall on the ground floor and will be the place to groove to more familiar names, whilst the open-air Downtown stage (formerly Manenberg) will be the place to discover new beats, names, and jams, according to the CTIJF’s website.

Newly appointed CEO of espAfrika, Amit Makan says,”The CTIJF has grown to embody the diverse talent and star power of South African artists, whilst also providing a platform for residents to experience international music performers they would not usually be able to see.”

“Growing this brand and taking it forward into the next phase of its success is a challenge, one I relish, even with these interesting times we are living in,” says Makan.

Additional Reporting: Bongisipho Magcaba