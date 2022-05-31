The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) has reiterated its call for the regulation of e-cigarettes through the implementation of the new Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill.

The call comes as people observe World No Tobacco Day.

The new bill, due to be presented to Parliament, includes 100% smoke-free indoor areas, banning adverts at tills in retail outlets and the regulation of e-cigarettes.

Cansa national manager for health promotion Lorraine Govender says, “We are very concerned. One of the big things is that scientific testing indicates that these products vary in terms of nicotine and other chemicals. E-cigarettes also give up a fine emission and particles which can cause cancer if it is being exposed, especially with second-hand exposure.”

Below is the full interview: