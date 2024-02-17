Impassioned plea for public to get regular cancer screening

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) has made an impassioned plea to the public to get regular cancer screening. It says the late detection of the disease puts most people at risk of dying from it.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that at least 10-million people died of cancer worldwide in 2020.

South Africa recorded at least 100 000 new cancer cases, resulting in more than 56 000 deaths related to the disease.

CANSA national manager Lorraine Govender says people should not ignore any small changes in their bodies.

“Listen to what your body is saying, go get yourself checked up by a healthcare professional, don’t self diagnose, don’t always resort to Google and social media to find your answers, go have your investigation done. You have a right to a second opinion if you have gone to a healthcare provider but you still feel there is something wrong with you.”

Meanwhile one Kimberley-based cancer survivor, Ada Topkin says her journey has not been easy.

“You definitely need your support group, your family and the doctors were my support and the nurses were my support, even my colleagues at the clinic were my support group. They really helped me through that trying time a lot, I can tell you chemo is frightening and when people hear the word cancer, they think it’s a death sentence and it isn’t.”

People urged to go for cancer screening: