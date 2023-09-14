Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says calls for placing the Eastern Cape Department of Health under administration are premature. Phaahla was in the province visiting the Cecelia Makhiwane Hospital in East London. He says the department is fixing its shortfalls.

“I think it’s premature to speak of Section 100 administration. It’s another thing to call for administration and it’s another thing to make sure that you strengthen the good work that is already happening and see ways to pick up where there are loose ends. I’m not in area of talking about administration,” says Phaahla.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) earlier this week again called on the Minister of Health to immediately place the Eastern Cape Health Department under administration in terms of Section 100 of the Constitution. Party MPL, Jane Cowley says an oversight tour by the Eastern Cape legislature to health facilities revealed how bad the situation has become.

“Currently the department is not able to meet any minimum standards required to deliver adequate healthcare services. Our oversight revealed that accruals, collapsed HR management and collapsed EMS services and critical staff shortage has brought the department to its knees,” says Cowley.