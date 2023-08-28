Some of the parties in Johannesburg’s Government of Local Unity are adamant that calls for the resignation of Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, the dissolution of council, and the holding of fresh elections will not succeed.

Action SA is expected to bring a motion of no confidence against Gwamanda during the sitting of council this week, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the motion amended and instead dissolve the Joburg council.

The Patriotic Alliance and the African Transformation Movement say they will vote against ActionSA’s motion.

Margaret Arnolds, whose party the African Independent Congress is part of the Government of Local Unity, says both motions will fail.

“I am very certain that the DA and ActionSA’s motions will fail because they don’t have the numbers. Remember in the City of Johannesburg the numbers is held by the Government of Local Unity. So, the DA does not have the numbers, together with the IFP, together with the ACDP, together with ActionSA. Government of Local Unity does have the numbers so I am not worried and I am not anxious.”

