The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Johannesburg is expected to call for the dissolution of the city’s council and for fresh elections to be held.

This has been confirmed by the DA Gauteng chairperson, Fred Nel.

Action SA has said that it will bring a motion of no confidence against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda this week, describing him as a puppet mayor.

Action SA says the City of Johannesburg, with a budget close to R80 billion, needs a credible leader at its helm. Already, most of the opposition parties, including the Patriotic Alliance and the African Transformation Movement, say they will vote against ActionSA’s motion calling for the removal of Gwamanda.

Nel says the DA intends to bring an amendment to ActionSA’s motion.

“The DA is of the opinion that the instability in Joburg and the mess need to be sorted out as a matter of urgency. The best way to do it is to call for fresh elections so that a new mandate can be obtained from the residents of Johannesburg. We believe the current fractious nature of the number of parties within the Joburg council is not conducive to a stable government.