Calls for dialogue on how to educate people about GBV

Non-governmental organisations are calling for dialogue on how to educate people about Gender-Based Violence. They made the call on the sidelines activities to end the 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign in Pietermaritzburg.

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube wrapped up the campaign.

Nomfundo Msomi is the director of the NGO, Women of Worth.

“We need to start having these conversations in our little corners, in our homes and we need to talk about healing because we have inherited a lot of anger from our past issues, our past traumas are reincarnated in the way that we live. So, we need to stay having conversations about violence, we need to start having conversations about what is Gender-Based Violence because it is not only physical but also emotional and psychological, we need to have open discussions around these issues.”

