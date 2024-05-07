sabc-plus-logo

Two learners rushed to hospital following Tshwane bus fire

  • FILE | A bus on fire can be seen in the above illustration.
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@TrafficSA
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two learners have been taken to hospital after a school bus fire incident on the R80 Mabopane freeway in Pretoria North.

Over sixty learners managed to jump out of the bus just before firefighters and other emergency services personnel arrived at the scene this afternoon.

The fire has been put out. Traffic has been diverted.

Tshwane Emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso says the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“All the passengers in the bus, 62 in number were found outside the bus already. Two female learners were transported to a nearby hospital or rather the first military hospital by a private ambulance.”

