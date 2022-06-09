Boxing South Africa says an independent review will be done of the death of boxer Simiso Buthelezi. He died in hospital two days after suffering a brain injury in Sunday’s title fight against Sphelele Mntungwa in Durban.

Buthelezi had won all four fights in his career until he challenged Mntungwa for the vacant World Boxing Federation African lightweight title on Sunday.

Acting CEO of Boxing SA, Eric Sithole says they have appointed a medical committee to conduct a medical examination.

“We will do our medical independent review or a medical examination. It will be led by our doctor, doctor Selepe, who’s the chairperson of the advisory committee because we believe that maybe will find something out of that review of that outcome or of that outcome which will be utilised to ensure that we tighten our internal control when it comes to boxing regulations.”

Meanwhile, Sithole remembers Buthelezi as a disciplined and professional boxer of note. “We are saddened by his passing as he was just recently graduated from BSC, this was his fifth fight. He has never lost. He had just recently built his mother a home and in everything he was doing, he was professional and disciplined. So we are saddened and we are calling all those in boxing fraternity, stakeholders, national and international to keep us in their prayers, especially his mother.”

Tweet from SABC Sport:

SA boxer Simiso Buthelezi has tragically passed on following the incident his WBF title fight that went viral on social media. Read more ▶️ https://t.co/BsTVQ8HNqD pic.twitter.com/6ZPcJyDThl — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 8, 2022

Boxing enthusiasts have expressed shock following his death. Zandile Malinga of Starline Boxing Promotions, who organised the fight, has passed her condolences to Buthelezi’s family and the boxing fraternity.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Simiso Buthelezi who was a promising boxer and fought on the fifth of June. My heartfelt condolences go to the family, his mother. To his coach – Skeleton Mngomezulu – We say God’s ways are not our ways. And I would just like to say May his soul rest in peace.”