She was testifying at the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Former Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown, has confirmed the Eskom board did not follow proper procedures when Brian Molefe was appointed.

Brown said she takes the blame for approving Molefe’s permanent appointment as Eskom CEO without a competitive process. She was testifying at the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Previous witnesses have testified that Molefe’s appointment was predicted by the Gupta family and their associates.

Molefe joined Eskom in 2015 following the suspension of four executives and was later joined by then Transnet CFO Anojh Singh – whose appointment was also found to be unlawful.

Brown’s testimony is in the video below:

On the issue of the then Public Enterprises Department’s Director-General Richard Seleke, Brown has denied knowing that his CV and those of other board members came from a third-party email address. It is alleged that a third-party email address linked to Gupta business associate, Salim Essa, was used to interfere in the appointment of boards of State-Owned Enterprises.

On Tuesday, the commission will kick off its proceedings with SARS-related testimony from the former partner at BAIN SA, Athol Williams, and SARS employee, Vlok Symington.

At 4pm, former SARS boss, Tom Moyane will cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin

Gordhan.