International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini has highlighted the significance of the upcoming BRICS Summit.

South Africa will host the bloc’s 15th summit from August 22nd to 24th this year.

It will be the third time that the country has hosted the summit.

Mashego-Dlamini made her opening remarks during the department’s briefing to Parliament’s International Relations and Cooperation Committee.

“South Africa chairs BRICS is a globalised environment characterised by escalating competition and zero-some games between so called powers. We are therefore mindful of some recent developments as are all the parties affected. The 15th BRICS Summit is not only about our leaders meeting. The BRICS Summit will address the urgent need for global governance reform, strengthening mutual beneficial BRICS cooperation and aims to generate BRICS support for initiative like the operationalisation of the AFCFDA. The summit programme includes the BRICS Business Forum, a leaders retreat and a BRICS and BRICS plus.”

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and South Africa as an ICC member, would be required to detain Putin if he attends the 15th BRICS Summit that South Africa will host in August.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine 14 months ago, is accused of taking large numbers of children from occupied Ukraine into Russia.

Government hopes to resolve the Vladimir Putin matter before the BRICS Summit: