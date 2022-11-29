Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus has been stabbed in prison amid his imminent release on parole.

According to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) Spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, Walus was involved in an unfortunate stabbing incident.

The DCS says it will provide a detailed incident report at a later stage but stated that Walus was stable and that DCS healthcare officials were providing the necessary care.

It’s believed Walus was stabbed by a fellow inmate from the same housing unit at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane.

Janusz Walus stabbed in prison: Singabakho Nxumalo

The Constitutional Court recently ordered the Justice Minister to place Walus on parole within 10 calendar days.

The decision by the apex court garnered outrage from the Hani family, the SACP and other interested parties who believe that Walus committed a heinous crime and that he was not entitled to parole.

The Minister of Home Affairs granted Walus an exemption in order for him to serve his parole in South Africa. However, it is unclear whether the polish immigrant will stay in South Africa or return to Poland.

Walus is serving a life sentence for the murder of the late SACP General-Secretary, Chris Hani in 1993.