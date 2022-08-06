Boxer, Simnikiwe Bongco, has officially added another bronze medal to Team South Africa’s tally at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Bongco was earlier assured of a medal after reaching the semi-finals of the men’s middleweight division. He however, lost to Australia’s Callum Peters in the semi’s.

Bronze

As a semi-finalist, Bongco bagged a bronze medal for his country – the first in boxing since 2014.

Elsewhere, Ryan Mphahlele ran a personal best time of 3 minutes, 34-point 6-6- seconds in the final of the 1500-meters for men. But he finished in 11thplace.

Australia’s Oliver Hoare took the gold in a new Games record of three minutes 30-point-1-2 seconds. In the men’s hammer throw, Tshepang Makhete had to settle for seventh place with a throw of 68-point-7-6 meters. His team mate, Allan Cumming was 13th. England’s Nick Miller bagged gold with a throw of 76-point-4-3 meters.