The Border Management Authority says it has engaged with the relevant stakeholders to assist in minimising queues.

The authority’s Obed Maditsi says they have opened three lanes to make sure the trucks are being assisted quicker.

“The PMC has engaged us to assist in finding a solution to minimise traffic, this includes outer partners in Mozambique bilateral.

Even though when we talk and agree on certain things, remember Mozambique is another country that has got its own rules they need to implement, then we have to align ourselves with and we even put some new measures to assist our drivers so that they won’t have some delays using the port.

One of the good examples is that at the bypass we are using a separation of trucks where we are having three lanes, one for tipper trucks and two for normal trucks.”