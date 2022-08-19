The trial of one of the alleged instigators of last year’s civil unrest Bonginkosi Khanyile is expected to start on Friday in the Durban Regional Court.

The matter was postponed earlier this week, to give Khanyile time to expand his legal team and to consult with it.

The defence also said it needed more time to review documents from the state.

Khanyile is among those who were arrested last year for allegedly instigating violence during the July unrest.

He is facing charges of incitement to commit violence and contravening COVID-19 regulations that prohibited meetings at the time.

During his bail application, the state said there was video footage of Khanyile addressing people at different places.

Since the end of last week, the Hawks have arrested another 26 alleged instigators who are believed to have worked as a team to incite violence.

They are being tried separately.

Reports that Twitter helped the Hawks to track down July unrest instigators: Adv. Nthatisi Asare