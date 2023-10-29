Boks win described as one of the ‘country’s best moments’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Excited rugby fans in Upington in Northern Cape say the Springboks’ win will go down in history as one of the country’s best moments.

“I feel excited and I am so happy. We just wanted to prove a point and we won with a point. I am very happy. I am a Bokke. Go Bokke. I am excited because we came a long way. I am excited and very overwhelmed.”

“We have been waiting for this for a long [time]. So, we are celebrating in Upington. Well done to the Boks it was a very exciting game.”

In Mbombela Mpumalanga, Springboks merchandise sold like hot cakes ahead of the final Rugby World game between South Africa and New Zealand.

Most vendors benefited from selling the merchandise at fan parks where people gathered to watch the final match.

Some of them said they ran out of stock.

Nicholas Nkune sold merchandise including South African flags, Springbok t-shirts and hats.

“I am here at Jock and Java, I am selling t-shirts. All the t-shirts that I was selling are finished and flags early in the morning. This business is going to change my life in the future.”

In Polokwane, Limpopo, rugby fans are excited about the Springboks’ win.

Some say the victory means a lot to South Africans.

“We are very very much happy the Bokke Bokke. Although it’s a narrow win, a win is a win. The Bokke made the nation to come together. We are very much happy my brother die Bokke die Bokke.” –Additional reporting by Mahlatse Phaladi

The video below is reporting more on the story