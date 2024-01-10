Black Coffee hospitalised after ‘severe travel accident’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Renowned DJ Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, also known as DJ Black Coffee, has been hospitalised and is currently in recovery after being involved in an accident.

As per an official statement released on his verified X account, Black Coffee was en route to a scheduled show in Mar de Plata, Argentina, when the ‘travel accident’ occurred.

The statement further explains that the incident led to unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.