DJ Black Coffee makes history by performing at Madison Square Garden

DJ Black Coffee will make history when he becomes the first South African DJ and producer to perform at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden later on Saturday.

The 47-year-old DJ, whose rise to international acclaim includes winning a BET Award in 2016 followed by a Grammy win in the dance/electronic album category last year.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born artist will be supported by the amapiano twin duo of Major League DJz with a number of special appearances from other country exports Oskido, Msaki and Mondli Ngcobo among others.

The show is expected to feature a 12-piece orchestra and a 360-degree stage setup.

Taking to social media Black Coffee said the dream was becoming a reality and that he couldn’t wait to share all the energy, emotion and passion they’ve been pouring into the show.

The dream is becoming a reality…See you Saturday, NYC ❤️🗽🙏🏿 #BCMSG pic.twitter.com/cd6WzLLmt8 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 5, 2023