Political analyst Rebone Tau believes former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini is not a factor in the race for the league’s leadership position.

Day two of the ANC Women’s League conference is under way at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, after a slow start due to registration challenges yesterday.

Three candidates, Dlamini, Sisi Tolashe who was nominated by the ANCWL structures ahead of the province and Thembeka Mchunu, the former mayor of Umhlathuze are contesting the top post.

Tau says Dlamini does not have the numbers.

“There was a meeting that took place at the Garden Court Hotel in OR Tambo, for example Harry Gwala region dumping her on the eve of conference saying that they are putting their weight behind Thembeka Mchunu. Thembeka Mchunu seems to have actually a lot of support in KwaZulu-Natal from delegates that are representing the province. So actually, it is actually between Thembeka Mchunu and Sisi Tolashe.”