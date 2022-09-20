The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a warning for disruptive snow resulting in dangerous driving conditions and communities being inaccessible were expected over the extreme northeastern parts of the southern Drakensberg region of the Eastern Cape.

[Read] Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, has called on communities to remain on high alert after the South African Weather Services (SAWS) at the weekend issued a level 6 warning for disruptive storms in the province https://t.co/3hCU1aisDU pic.twitter.com/1dezqDWMgN — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) September 19, 2022

The department of transport in the Eastern Cape is cautioning road users to take care on the wet and snow-covered roads in parts of the province. The Barkley Pass is covered in snow, but still open.

The department’s spokesperson Unathi Binqose says, “We have some light snowfalls that have been reported in the Barkley Pass, there has not been any road closure yet, but we are monitoring that part and we would love to caution road users across the province to be extra careful.”

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams remain on high alert following a severe weather warning in various parts of the province.

The South African Weather Service issued a weather warning of 80 percent chances of disruptive rains in various parts of the province.

The SAWS said the storms would be accompanied by hail, heavy downpours, strong damaging winds as well as severe lightning. Areas that will be affected include Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Ilembe parts of uMzinyathi and the Ethekwini Metro.

