The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a weather warning of 80 percent chances of disruptive rains in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The storms are accompanied by hail, heavy downpours, strong damaging winds as well as severe lightning and are expected to affect areas along the south, Midlands and northern part of the province.

Weather forecaster Wiseman Dlamini says these weather conditions will persist till Thursday morning.

Dlamini says, “We are expecting 80 percent showers and thundershowers over southern parts of KZN, the districts will be Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, and also eThekwini District. We also have a warning for yellow level 2 for disruptive rainfall, it might cause some disruption such as localised flooding in some areas over the southern parts of KZN from this afternoon.”



