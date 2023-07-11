Banyana Banyana players had not fully recovered from jet leg or fully adjusted to the time difference in New Zealand ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. But the players enjoyed having the feel of the ball more and believe doing more ball work as well as playing against Costa Rica on Saturday will help them gel more.

The team hasn’t played together a lot since winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last July other than during the Turkish Cup and in a friendly against Serbia.

Banyana Banyana are slowly but surely getting used to life in New Zealand, which will be their home for the next four weeks. And the effects of a long flight to the country that’s 11 hours ahead of South Africa haven’t completely worn off yet. But the players are enjoying their session more.

Defender, Nomvula Kgoale, and keeper, Andile Dlamini, says the players have been enjoying their sessions more.

“The first day it was extremely sombre. Most of us were sleepy. We really didn’t want to come to eat and do stuff that we were supposed to do, but as days go by, we are getting better,” Kgoale explains.

“We are at day two where we went to training, just had a feel of kicking the ball. The day before, it was raining. So, today it was a bit nice. So, I guess we are going to adjust in the third day. For now, we are still adjusting,” Dlamini elaborates.

It’s crucial that the players acclimatize to conditions before their World Cup opening match against third-ranked, Sweden on the 23rd of this month.

“The team is gelling well. We are acclimatizing. The girls seem to be getting along even with the people here in New Zealand even on the field. We are starting to connect more,” Kgoale adds.

Banyana Banyana players will be playing together only for the fourth time this year when they play a friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday.

Kgoale says doing more ball work is crucial so they can connect more and gel before the tournament starts.

“It’s a little bit of both in terms of us playing together more; playing football is not just running or doing soccer drills, but playing more, so we remember this one likes this, that one doesn’t like this. We need to see that more often in order for us to gel,” says Kgoale.

The friendly against Costa Rica will also help strikers Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hilda Magaia rekindle their on-the-field partnership with star forward, Thembi Kgatlana, who is making a return after an injury.