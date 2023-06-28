Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis, says the players who are in the 23-player World Cup squad are looking forward to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ellis says the team, which made South Africans proud last year by winning the country’s first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, has confidence that it will reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Banyana Banyana were knocked out in the first round of the global showpiece when the team made its first appearance four years ago in France. But this time, the team will go to the tournament as African champions and is more experienced, with a number of players playing in top leagues abroad.

Ellis says the team has grown over the years, and players can’t wait to show how much they’ve improved.

“The team is currently in camp in Johannesburg, preparing for its World Cup send-off match to be played on Sunday in Tsakane in the East Rand against neighbors, Botswana. Entry into the Tsakane Stadium on Sunday for the send-off match against Botswana will be free, and tickets will be made available to the public at the venue from Thursday.”

