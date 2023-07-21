Banyana Banyana keeper, Andile Dlamini, says they are determined to improve on their 2019 performance when they made their FIFA Women’s World Cup debut.

South Africa finished bottom of the group in their maiden World Cup in France four years ago, after being paired with quality opposition.

This year, South Africa are again the lowest-ranked team and have been pitted against strong opposition in Group G.

The South Africans are pitted against world number three, Sweden, as well as 16th-ranked Italy and 28th ranked Argentina.

Sweden are one of seven nations that have played in every edition of the Women’s World Cup since its inception.

But they have never won the World Cup before.

Banyana Banyana keeper, Andile Dlamini, says they are ready to match their opponents pound for pound.

“Looking ahead of Sweden. Sweden is a very good team. In order for us to excel on that day we need to bring our A game to make sure that we stay compact; we don’t allow them passes in between, they are very clinical when it comes to them penetrating in between and just taking a shot at goals. So, we need to make sure we cut down crosses because they are taller than us,” says Dlamini.

Unlike in 2019, Banyana now have more quality and experience in their squad. And more players are playing in professional leagues all over the world.

Dlamini says they have the much-needed quality.

“What is the difference actually when it comes to the team is maturity. A lot of us were very young in 2019 and coming to this, one I think we have matured, we know that we have to use our chances because a chance only comes once. Make sure that we keep a clean sheet because when you keep a clean sheet you have high possibilities of winning the game,” Dlamini added.

Dlamini says coming into the World Cup as African champions will be a major boost for Banyana.

“You don’t know what Sweden will bring so you bringing in that mentality the one that will make you cocky but understanding that you are here representing your country is the biggest thing where you pour your heart out where you leave your past and focus on the present,” Dlamini explains.

In 2019, Banyana Banyana lost all three of their group matches, scoring only one goal in their final group match against Spain. Star player Thembi Kgatlana was the goal scorer and she was also on target when South Africa defeated Costa Rica in a World Cup warm-up friendly last week.

The much-needed maturity is already showing in the Banyana Banyana team. South Africa scored ten goals in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year, which was more goals than any other participating nation.