Banyana Banyana are aiming to wrap up the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations not only as champions but to complete an overhaul of accolades achieved by South Africa in Morocco during the tournament. Banyana Banyana face hosts Morocco in the final on Saturday evening.

The achievements of mentor Desiree Ellis and Mamelodi Sundowns women’s side both as CAF Women Coach and Women’s Club of the Year at the Caf awards have added a little more inspiration.

Banyana Banyana will attempt to lift their first continental title.



It will go down as one of the memorable tournaments for Banyana Banyana. Not only of their achievements, but with other happenings around the tournament. They also played with two of their Cosafa counterparts, Botswana and Zambia for the first time at the tournament, with the Copper Queens also qualifying for the World Cup.

But the one highlight will be the CAF Awards on Thursday evening. Two major prizes went to South Africa, including Ellis being voted Women’s Coach of the Year for the third time.

It was a historical moment, with Ellis commending everyone behind the success of the team.

“I think the award is more than an award for me. I think it’s an award for the team because we play a team sport and it’s not about the individual. If the team does well, the individuals stand out and that’s the result for it but the award and reward is for the team; the reward is for the coaches because of the contribution they make; the reward is for the fans for the messages they have sent to us in difficult times, to SAFA and Sasol for the support it’s for everyone.”

Banyana Banyana will enter the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium with their eyes fixed on the biggest prize of their careers. However, they will not ignore the fact that they have had a tough tournament.

It was not about their overall performance, but they failed to take their chances on many occasions.

Although they reached the final without dropping points, it was only against Burundi, where they won with more than one goal advantage. This forced them to grind results.

Captain Janine van Wyk says perhaps it’s a situation of saving the best for last.

“I think every game is important and every game, we try and get as many goals as we can. Unfortunately, football will not be always beautiful. At the end of the day, it comes down to results and whether you score one goal or six goals, a win is a win for us, and we have to go back and analyse, reflect on our performances and try and be better at the next one. So, yes, we have not really reached our full potential and hopefully, it will come in the last match against when it really matters.”

It’s been a tournament of mixed emotions for Banyana Banyana.

Losing star player, Thembi Kgatlana, due to injury was a huge blow, but they soldiered on to reach their first two objectives.

Ellis says it is the type of character that will be key against the hosts.

“It also shows that we can grind out. It shows that we can take pressure; we can take it and grind it out and that shows the character of the team.”

Banyana Banyana have a dominant record against North African countries, but Ellis does not think that will give them an edge.

She outlined similarities between both teams and expects an exciting affair.

“I think both teams try to play the ball on the ground, movement off the ball, quick transitions. The teams like to do that. It’s the final. We like to stay true to who we are. We know it about the result. We had a lot of opportunities in the competition. We have not taken it. Hopefully (on Saturday, we will) take the opportunities (and) it will give us the result we want.”

It’s expected to be a full capacity giving the home side an edge, but Banyana Banyana are prepared for a hostile reception and will count on their experience over the years to handle the pressure.

Keep that South African flag flying high! 💚💛🇿🇦 Just a few days to go before we take on Morocco 🇲🇦 in the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 FINAL.#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/xQ3rzhGsPc — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 20, 2022

