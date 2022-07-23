Fans and supporters of South Africa’s women’s soccer team, Banyana Banyana, have been sending well wishes and messages of support to the team via social media ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco on Saturday evening.

Banyana Banyana face hosts Morocco and kick-off is at 10 o’clock in Rabat.

Below are some social media messages ahead of their important encounter with Morocco.

Banyana Banyana players:

Congratulations team @Banyana_Banyana 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦

I am proud of each and everyone of you! — Thembi Kgatlana (@Kgatlanathe1st) July 18, 2022

INTO THE FINALS WE GO!! ONE MORE FOR THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH AFRICA!!! 💛💚🇿🇦💪🏾#BanyanaBanyana #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/qk7k9nuBcm — Jermaine Seoposenwe (@jermaine109) July 19, 2022

Off to the final , well done ladies 🇿🇦💪🏻🔥@Banyana_Banyana pic.twitter.com/YsuFFI9y8J — Gabriela Salgado (@G_Salgado9) July 18, 2022



Sports Presenters:

Into the final we go! Dankie Banyana! pic.twitter.com/KzJWir4uvD — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) July 18, 2022

South African Head Coach @descaptain has been named Women’s Coach of the Year @CAF_Online #CAFAwards2022. This makes it 3️⃣ SUCCESSIVE TIMES @Banyana_Banyana mentor has taken the award. She will lead #Banyana in the FINAL of #WAFCON2022 against Morocco on Saturday. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/J3tC90ljKU — Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) July 22, 2022



Politicians

It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semi-finals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa #WAFCON pic.twitter.com/yTYQ6ggDFY — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 18, 2022

Forward we go welldone! @Banyana_Banyana https://t.co/UdJvKiPpoG — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) July 18, 2022 Beating Morroco in the final by @Banyana_Banyana would be the best move in the conduct of the struggle for a Unuted Pan African continent. pic.twitter.com/d7vraUauDM — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) July 15, 2022

General Public

All the best to banyana banyana tonight against morroco in the final ❤🇿🇦❤🇿🇦 #TotalEnergiesWAFCON pic.twitter.com/gbIWfP8Mio — DR KHANI🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) July 23, 2022

Vukani! It’s a big day for Banyana Banyana! 🥳🇿🇦💪🏿🙌🏿🕉️ It’s the finals!! The motivation is within the stage we at, and how sweet will it be winning over host nation. Let’s all gather here and pray for our ladies as they face Morocco in the final of the #WAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/T20sl7t89K — Cellular® 𓂀 (@Cellular_jnr) July 23, 2022

At the beach today sitting with the coach relaxing for a day ,,, Final vs Morocco Saturday ⁦@Banyana_Banyana⁩ ⁦@SAFA_net⁩ ⁦@SaddamMaake⁩ ⁦@Cellular_jnr⁩ pic.twitter.com/bvrMGEP3fe — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) July 19, 2022

We wish @Banyana_Banyana the best of luck for their #WAFCON2022 Final v Morocco tonight (21:30). pic.twitter.com/c2SgkKuf6z — Oscar🏴‍☠️ CAFCC CHAMPION ☠ (@Ngo123Oscar) July 23, 2022