South African Women’s football team, Banyana Banyana will face hosts Morocco in Saturday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final. The game kicks off at 10 o’clock in Rabat.

Morocco are ranked 20 places before South Africa at number 77 on the FIFA World Rankings but they will have significant home support.

The team knows the noise is going to be intimidating.

But midfielder Thalea Smidt says they are prepared.

WAFCON final | Both Banyana Banyana and Morocco look to make history: Lebohang Dube



Meanwhile, Desiree Ellis, who was named CAF Coach of the Year on Thursday night, says Morocco have made big investments in their women’s football in recent years.

Banyana Banyana wary of ever-improving Morocco:

President’s message

Banyana Banyana players received a Zoom call on Friday from President Cyril Ramaphosa. He wished them luck ahead of Saturday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Final against Morocco.

Ramaphosa told them he hopes the encouragement they are receiving boosts their confidence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Banyana Banyana well ahead of WAFCON final clash with Morocco